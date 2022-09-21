$88,000 reward offered in ATM operator murder

BALTIMORE, Md. — One suspect gunned down 58-year-old Kenneth Gerstley as he walked out of a convenience store on Brighton Street on January 30th of last year after re-stocking an automated teller machine with cash.

The other looked on from a blue SUV that would become their getaway car, and so far, they have gotten away with murder.

“People say to me, ‘Be strong’, but really the fact is I can’t be strong yet,” said one of the victim’s daughters, Tori Gerstly, “It’s only been a year and a half and I’m still feeling like I was hit by a Mack truck. I just want to say, ‘I love you, Dad’, and I hope we find those guys that did this. I need some closure.”

Police later recovered the blue SUV on North Ellamont Street and learned it had been stolen in a carjacking a month earlier, but they did not find any forensic evidence that could identify the suspects.

“At this point, we are no further along in this investigation than what we were on January 30th from 2021,” said Baltimore Police Det. Donny Moses.

20 months after his death, it remains unknown whether Gerstly’s killers had followed him to the store or simply saw him re-filling the ATM with cash.

Now, the family is raising the stakes by offering a total of $88,000 in reward money for information that leads to the killers’ arrests and convictions, but time is of the essence.

Tipsters only have until the end of this year to qualify for the reward by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

“Today, I’m asking for your help, not just for my sake, but for the sake of everyone in every community,” said Barbara Judd, the victim’s mother, “We must get these murderers off our streets and our communities.”