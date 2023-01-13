Watch Now
87-year-old Baltimore man dies days after being rescued from Lakeside Avenue fire

WMAR
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 14:35:01-05

BALTIMORE — An 87-year-old man has died from injuries suffered last week in a house fire.

It happened January 7 in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue.

Crews got the call for flames engulfing a multi-story home in the block with someone potentially trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to rush in and rescue the man, but he died four days later.

Investigators have not revealed the man's name or indicated what caused the fire.

So far this year there have been 7 fire related deaths, according to Baltimore Fire officials.

