BALTIMORE — An 85-year-old Baltimore City woman died Monday morning after her home caught fire.

The two-story home in the 4000 block of Garrison Boulevard, broke out in flames around 9am.

Firefighters pulled the woman from the home, after finding her unconscious near a second floor window.

She died hours after arriving at the hospital. Officials have not released her name.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire was accidental, resulting from an overheated power strip.