84-year-old woman sustains minor burns in accidental grease fire

ARNOLD, Md. — An 84-year-old woman suffers minor burns after she was involved in an accidental grease fire in Arnold.

According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department's release, the fire happened in a three-story, single family home in the 300 block of River Road at a little after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters initially responded to a report from an alarm monitoring company of a fire alarm activation at 370 River Road. However, while they were en route, additional information was received from the alarm company and neighbors that there was a fire in the home and additional firefighters were called.

Those first on the scene found fire coming from the back of the home. They located and extinguished a fire in the sunroom, kitchen and family room area in about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. Officials say that the occupant, an 84-year-old woman, was heating grease on the stove when it caught fire.

She attempted to remove it from the home and sustained minor burn injuries in the process. She was taken to the Burn Center at John Hopkins Bayview Hospital for treatment.