84-year-old Oakland man dies after accidentally lighting clothes on fire while working

OAKLAND, Md. — An 84-year-old Oakland man is dead after accidentally lighting his clothes on fire.

Monte A. Wilson was working on a tractor inside his garage on Gorman Road, when he got too close to a kerosene-fueled propane heater.

Although he was able to use snow on himself to put out the fire, Wilson still suffered second and third degree burns to his lower body.

He called family for help, who called 911.

A Maryland State Police medevac ended up transporting Wilson to the burn unit at Pittsburgh's West Penn Hospital, where he died Wednesday night.