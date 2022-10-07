82-year-old woman dies after becoming trapped in Bel Air house fire

BEL AIR, Md. — A house fire Thursday night in Bel Air has claimed the life of an 82-year-old woman.

Crews were called to the 700 block of Linwood Avenue around 7:10pm.

One of the home owners was already standing outside when firefighters got on scene.

He told investigators that his wife was still inside the burning home.

By the time they could make it in, she had already died.

Crews found her body on the first floor of the house.

It's believed the fire originated in the kitchen, but how it started remains under investigation.

The woman's name has not been publicly released. Meanwhile, an autopsy will determine her cause of death.

Firefighters had flames under control in about 30 minutes.