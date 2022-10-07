Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

82-year-old woman dies after becoming trapped in Bel Air house fire

fire truck.jpeg
WMAR
fire truck.jpeg
Posted at 9:56 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 09:56:21-04

BEL AIR, Md. — A house fire Thursday night in Bel Air has claimed the life of an 82-year-old woman.

Crews were called to the 700 block of Linwood Avenue around 7:10pm.

One of the home owners was already standing outside when firefighters got on scene.

He told investigators that his wife was still inside the burning home.

By the time they could make it in, she had already died.

RELATED: Harford County firefighters battled two-story fire Thursday night

Crews found her body on the first floor of the house.

It's believed the fire originated in the kitchen, but how it started remains under investigation.

The woman's name has not been publicly released. Meanwhile, an autopsy will determine her cause of death.

Firefighters had flames under control in about 30 minutes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019