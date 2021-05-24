Sheriff: 82 cars vandalized at Kent Island High School, suspect charged

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — A student has been charged after admitting to vandalizing 82 cars in the parking lot of Kent Island High School last Thursday.

The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office says a School Resource Officer found the cars marked in orange paint with drawings of a male body part.

Later, the officer was able to identify the suspect who reportedly admitted to the vandalism.

A parent was called to pick the suspect up from school.

The school has since disciplined the student, although it's unclear what kind of measures were taken.

Police have charged the suspect with one count of malicious destruction of property scheme and disruption of school activity.