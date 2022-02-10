Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

81-year-old woman killed Wednesday morning in White Marsh crash

items.[0].image.alt
WMAR
baltimore_county_police.jpg
Posted at 8:33 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 20:33:41-05

WHITE MARSH, Md. — An 81-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning in White Marsh in a two-vehicle crash.

According to Baltimore County Police, 81-year-old Laura Sperry was making a left turn onto Belair Road at around 7 a.m. in her Lincoln Town Car when she was struck by oncoming traffic. She died from her injuries.

The driver of the Camry was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. This crash remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crash Team.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019