81-year-old woman killed Wednesday morning in White Marsh crash

WHITE MARSH, Md. — An 81-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning in White Marsh in a two-vehicle crash.

According to Baltimore County Police, 81-year-old Laura Sperry was making a left turn onto Belair Road at around 7 a.m. in her Lincoln Town Car when she was struck by oncoming traffic. She died from her injuries.

The driver of the Camry was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. This crash remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crash Team.