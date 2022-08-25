80-year-old man missing from Baltimore home since Tuesday morning

BALTIMORE — An 80-year-old man was reported missing from his Baltimore home.

According to police, Willie Evans hasn't been seen or heard from since he left his home in the 1900 block of Burnwood Road around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23.

Evans is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 185 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt, blue jeans, beige flip flops and a black leather baseball cap.

Anyone who has seen Mr. Willie Evans, and or know his whereabouts is asked to call police in the Northeast District at 410-396-2444 or call 911.