8-year-old girl dies in early morning crash in western Maryland

FLINSTONE, Md. — An 8-year-old girl is dead and six other people were hospitalized in a crash in western Maryland early this morning.

Maryland State Police were called at 5:50 a.m. for a crash at eastbound Interstate-68 east of MV Smith Road in Flintstone.

Police determined a 2007 Chevy Tahoe was driving east on I-68 when the driver attempted to make a right turn. He lost control hitting guardrails on both sides of the road. The SUV was then hit by a tractor-trailer.

Two of the passengers, a 37-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl, were thrown from the Chevy.

Angelin Reyes Sanchez, 8, of Bloomington, Illinois, died at the scene.

The woman, along with the driver, a 37-year-old man, and four other passengers, were take to the hospital. The other passengers included a 27-year-old man, two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old girl. All of the victims were from Bloomington, Illinois.

I-68 was closed for about five hours following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.