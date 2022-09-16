Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

8-year-old girl dies in early morning crash in western Maryland

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 2:00 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 14:01:10-04

FLINSTONE, Md. — An 8-year-old girl is dead and six other people were hospitalized in a crash in western Maryland early this morning.

Maryland State Police were called at 5:50 a.m. for a crash at eastbound Interstate-68 east of MV Smith Road in Flintstone.

Police determined a 2007 Chevy Tahoe was driving east on I-68 when the driver attempted to make a right turn. He lost control hitting guardrails on both sides of the road. The SUV was then hit by a tractor-trailer.

Two of the passengers, a 37-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl, were thrown from the Chevy.

Angelin Reyes Sanchez, 8, of Bloomington, Illinois, died at the scene.

The woman, along with the driver, a 37-year-old man, and four other passengers, were take to the hospital. The other passengers included a 27-year-old man, two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old girl. All of the victims were from Bloomington, Illinois.

I-68 was closed for about five hours following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019