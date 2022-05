BALTIMORE — An $8,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and charges in the shooting death of 21-year-old Wayne Williams.

Williams was shot in the 100 block of North Payson Street at around 9:35 p.m. on April 27, 2021. He died the next day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.