Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

$8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in July murder

Shareef Muse.jpg
Baltimore Police Department
A photo of Shareef Muse, who was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Fall Parkway on July 30.
Shareef Muse.jpg
Posted at 2:20 PM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 14:20:42-04

BALTIMORE — Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $8,000 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Shareef Muse back in July.

Police say that Muse was shot in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway a little after 11 a.m. on July 30. The 18-year-old was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019