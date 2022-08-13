$8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in July murder

BALTIMORE — Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $8,000 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Shareef Muse back in July.

Police say that Muse was shot in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway a little after 11 a.m. on July 30. The 18-year-old was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.