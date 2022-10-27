7th annual Junior Achievement Leading Ladies event held in Baltimore Wednesday

BALTIMORE — There was a special field trip for a very special group of young ladies from all around Baltimore this morning.

Today, marked the in-person return of the Junior Achievement Leading Ladies Event.

Hundreds of high schoolers joined business women from all over the area for a morning of networking, mentoring, and fun interactive activities at Stanley Black and Decker in Towson.

It was the 7th annual event and it was a win-win for everyone involved.

"It's a really good experience to learn from other women in fields that I want to be in and have an interest in. It's a great way to get to know what I'm truly diving into going forward and how I can get to the place that I want to be," said Gabrielle Ford, student at Mercy High School.

"It gives you women a chance to see their future connecting with business professionals from around the region and to not just learn about what they did in terms of education and jobs and decisions they made, but often times it's important just to build your network," said Paul Kappel Jr., President and CEO of Central Maryland.

Students from Frederick Douglass, Mervo, Mercy, Notre Dame Prep and Woodlawn High Schools were there for the fun.