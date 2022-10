LOTHIAN, Md. — A 78-year-old man has died following a crash Wednesday afternoon in Lothian.

Anne Arundel County Police say Ronald Wayne Talbert was attempting to cross over Route 4 onto Lower Pindell Road, when his Honda was struck by an oncoming Ford F-550, driven by a 54-year-old Hughesville man.

Talbert died on scene.

The exact cause remains under investigation.