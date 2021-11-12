Watch
78-year-old Edgewater man dies of injuries suffered weeks ago in car crash

Posted at 10:57 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 11:10:32-05

EDGEWATER, Md. — A 78-year-old Edgewater man has died of injuries suffered in a car crash three weeks ago.

Anne Arundel County Police say Richard Mills Dykeman was t-boned October 19, when he turned in front of an oncoming Suzuki at the intersection of Central Avenue and Mayo Road.

Investigators believe the 22-year-old driver who struck Dykeman's car had a green light and the right-of-way. He was not injured.

Following the collision, Dykeman was flown by helicopter to Shock Trauma. He died November 10.

