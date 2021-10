LINKWOOD, Md. — An investigation is underway after a 77-year-old man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in Dorchester County.

Douglas Washington McKnight was found by county sheriff's deputies who had been called to the 3700 block of Ocean Gateway in Linkwood.

Maryland State Police have taken over the investigation, but have released no additional details on the case.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 443-480-6818.