77-year-old bicyclist killed in crash on Paper Mill Road in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Police are investigating what factors led to a crash that killed a 77-year-old bicyclist on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene near the entrance of Gunpowder Falls State Park and Paper Mill Road just after 3 p.m. after a bicyclist collided with a 2016 Dodge Dart.

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

The bicyclist, 77-year-old Bruce Marshall, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Crash Team.