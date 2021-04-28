Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

77-year-old bicyclist killed in crash on Paper Mill Road in Baltimore County

items.[0].image.alt
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 12:04 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 12:04:44-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Police are investigating what factors led to a crash that killed a 77-year-old bicyclist on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene near the entrance of Gunpowder Falls State Park and Paper Mill Road just after 3 p.m. after a bicyclist collided with a 2016 Dodge Dart.

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

The bicyclist, 77-year-old Bruce Marshall, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Crash Team.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020