Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

76th annual Howard County Fair returned to West Friendship

thumbnail_HowardCoFair Pic1.jpeg
Bill Fink
thumbnail_HowardCoFair Pic1.jpeg
Posted at 6:34 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 18:34:41-04

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — It's a Maryland tradition, the 76th annual Howard County Fair kicked off in West Friendship last Saturday.

It's a week long celebration of all things agricultural in Maryland.

HowardCoFair Pic5.jpg

On top of classic fair staples like farm fresh and fried food, carnival rides, lawnmower and pig races, livestock competitions, rodeo shows and many more farm fun events.

At the heart of the fair is education.

"That's what we want to do is try to introduce folks that may not get a chance to see agriculture or how their food is grown. Give em an opportunity to both see it and ask questions, we encourage the public to ask questions to any of our vendors here cause they'll be more than willing to answer those questions," said Mickey Day, President of Howard County Fair Association.

The fair runs until Saturday the 13 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019