76th annual Howard County Fair returned to West Friendship

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — It's a Maryland tradition, the 76th annual Howard County Fair kicked off in West Friendship last Saturday.

It's a week long celebration of all things agricultural in Maryland.

Bill Fink

On top of classic fair staples like farm fresh and fried food, carnival rides, lawnmower and pig races, livestock competitions, rodeo shows and many more farm fun events.

At the heart of the fair is education.

"That's what we want to do is try to introduce folks that may not get a chance to see agriculture or how their food is grown. Give em an opportunity to both see it and ask questions, we encourage the public to ask questions to any of our vendors here cause they'll be more than willing to answer those questions," said Mickey Day, President of Howard County Fair Association.

The fair runs until Saturday the 13 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.