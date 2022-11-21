73-year-old man pistol-whipped, carjacked in downtown Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Five teens - including a 14-year-old from Baltimore County and a 12-year-old from Baltimore City - are accused in a crime spree that included the pistol-whipping and carjacking of a 73-year-old man in downtown Ocean City early Friday morning.

The teens are also suspected in stealing another vehicle, and in multiple car break-ins in Ocean City and Baltimore, where they stole a handgun and other items, said Ocean City police in a press release.

The carjacking happened in the early morning of Nov. 18. Three males came up to a 73-year-old man from Brandywine, Prince George's County, on Dorchester Street near the Bay side.

The suspects pointed a gun at him, stole his personal items and his vehicle, and struck him on the back of the head with the handgun. The victim suffered a head injury that was not life-threatening, and was taken to the hospital.

The stolen vehicle, along with two other vehicles, was seen fleeing Ocean City over the Route 50 bridge. Police used stop sticks to stop one of the vehicles in West Ocean City. That vehicle was determined to have been stolen on Somerset Street in Ocean City. The driver - Jaquawn Lashawn Daney, 19, of Baltimore - was arrested after running away from police.

Police didn't pursue the other two vehicles. The vehicle that was carjacked was later stopped by Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, and the driver - a 15-year-old from Baltimore - was arrested.

The third vehicle crashed and caught fire in Dorchester County. Three teens had fled the vehicle after the crash and were arrested by Cambridge police. They were a 17-year-old from Baltimore City, a 14-year-old from Baltimore County, and a 12-year-old from Baltimore City.

Officers also found that several other vehicles had been broken into in Ocean City, and a handgun had been stolen from one of them. The stolen gun and some other stolen items were found on the 17-year-old Baltimore suspect. Many other personal items were found on the suspects and their vehicles, and police were able to trace the stolen items back to vehicle break-ins in the Ocean City and Baltimore areas.

Daney was ordered held without bond Friday after being charged with stealing $25,000-$100,000 worth of property, armed robbery, robbery, carjacking, reckless endangerment, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and two counts of stealing a vehicle.

The 15-year-old suspect, who is being charged as a juvenile, is currently in custody in Wicomico County and charges are pending.

The 17-year-old suspect is charged as an adult and is being held without bond on charges of stealing $25,000-$100,000 worth of property, armed robbery, robbery, carjacking, reckless endangerment, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, stealing a vehicle, having a handgun in the vehicle, having a stolen gun, and having a gun as a minor.

The 14-year-old and 12-year-old were released to a parent, after being apprehended in Dorchester County.