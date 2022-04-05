Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

73-year-old former wrestling coach at Mount Saint Joseph accused of sexually assaulting minor

People arrested for violating isolation orders will get no bond
stock image
People arrested for violating isolation orders will get no bond
Posted at 3:57 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 15:57:44-04

BALTIMORE — A 73-year-old former wrestling coach at Mount Saint Joseph High School has been charged for the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Neil Adleberg, 73, coached the school wrestling team in the 1970’s and returned as an assistant during the 2014-2015 season.

It was sometime during that second stint, when prosecutors say the abuse happened.

The victim was not a student at Mount Saint Joseph at the time.

No other information related to the case has been revealed.

The investigation is being handled by the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019