73-year-old former wrestling coach at Mount Saint Joseph accused of sexually assaulting minor

BALTIMORE — A 73-year-old former wrestling coach at Mount Saint Joseph High School has been charged for the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Neil Adleberg, 73, coached the school wrestling team in the 1970’s and returned as an assistant during the 2014-2015 season.

It was sometime during that second stint, when prosecutors say the abuse happened.

The victim was not a student at Mount Saint Joseph at the time.

No other information related to the case has been revealed.

The investigation is being handled by the Maryland Attorney General's Office.