TOWSON, Md. — A Silver Alert in Baltimore County has been canceled after a tragic discovery.

Alfonso Bryan, 72, was found dead shortly before 6 Thursday evening.

Police say his vehicle had been submerged in a local creek.

A Silver Alert was issued for Bryan the night of April 9.

At the time police said he was last seen driving his silver 2016 Buick Encore on Stemmers Run Road.

Circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.