BALTIMORE — A man died after he was struck by a car Thursday afternoon in Baltimore.

Police said the 71-year-old man was trapped underneath the car around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Mosher Street. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver stayed at the scene and was taken to police headquarters.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact CRASH Team investigators at (410)396-2606.