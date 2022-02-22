EDGEWOOD, Md. — A 71-year-old man was found dead in his home on Friday, February 18 in the 2300 block of Perry Avenue in Edgewood.

Officers responded to the home for the report of a person in cardiac arrest and found Gerald Wayne Champ dead. An autopsy determined that he died from trauma to the upper body.

Investigation indicates that Champ was murdered between February 14 and 18. Detectives also found that the victim's faded grey 2003 Ford Explorer with MD registration - 09680HT had been stolen from the residence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Golden at 410-836-5430. Those who wish to remain anonymous mayor report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-8667LOCKUP.

If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for the crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.