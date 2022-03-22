7-year-old in critical condition after being shot in the head Sunday in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — A 7-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head Sunday in Cambridge.

According to Cambridge Police, detectives learned that a 16-year-old boy approached another 16-year-old in the 500 block of Clinton Street with a handgun and while a fight ensued, the handgun discharged it struck the child standing nearby.

The boy fled the area but was later located and placed under arrest.

He was charged with two counts of 1st and 2nd degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment along with several handgun charges.

He is currently charged as an adult and is being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center on no bond.

The child was flown to John Hopkins Hospital where surgery was performed, and they remain in critical condition. Officers on scene also learned that the additional teen involved was assaulted as well.