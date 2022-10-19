7 Maryland billionaires that are on Forbes "400 Richest People In America" LIST

BALTIMORE, Md — Forbes has released their list of “The 400 Richest People In America” and seven of them are from Maryland.

The owner of the Ravens-Stephen Bisciotti- and real estate developer - Ted Lerner (&Family)- tied on the list for 143rd place. Each of their net worth is 6.4 billion dollars. Mitchell Rales is not far behind the two. He ranks number 158 on the list with a net worth of 5.8 billion dollars. According to the list, Rales’s source of income is through manufacturing and investments.

Commanders owner Dan Snyder made the list at number 211. He bought the team back in 199-then under a different name- for 750 million dollars. To obtain the team he did need to borrow $350 million. That may sound like a lot of money for one person to borrow but it was worth it because now the team alone is worth 4.2 billion dollars and he is worth 4.9 billion dollars. 33 spots down the list is Jim Davis. Davis comes in 244th on the list which is101 spots down from his cousin Stephen Bisciotti. He cofounded Allegis Group with Bisciotti and like his cousin, he to is in the staffing an recruiting business.

Chairman and CEO of Saul Centers ranks 285 on the list with a net worth of 3.9 billion dollars. He makes his billions through banking and real estate. The last Marylander on the list is David Rubenstein. He ranks 332 on the list and has a net worth of 3.3 billion dollars. His claim to billions comes through the private equity firm Carlyle Group which he cofounded in 1987.