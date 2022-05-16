7-Eleven staff impostor robs 7-Eleven store in Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A masked man wearing a 7-Eleven staff shirt robbed the 7-Eleven yesterday on Old Mill Road in Millersville.

Anne Arundel County Police say the suspect just walked in, went behind the counter and started taking cash from the register.

The clerk who was working at the time, tried calling the store's owner to see if the suspect was an actual employee.

The suspect then reportedly took the on-duty clerk's cell phone before fleeing.

Police said there's no indication that the suspect works at a 7-Eleven. It's believed he just somehow got hold of a store shirt or vest.

Anyone with information to should call 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.