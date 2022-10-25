63-year-old woman found guilty of arson and murder, faces four life sentences

BEL AIR, Md. — 63-year-old Bobbie Sue Hodge has been found guilty for first degree arson and four counts of felony murder.

The charges stem from an arson dating back to May 9, 2019, when a third floor occupant of the home, Ernest Lee called 911 for reports of a fire in the 188 block of Simons Court.

Members of multiple volunteer fire departments responded to the fire, occupants Ernest Lee, Dionne Hill, and Kimberly Shupe were all on the third floor and perished in the fire.

Another third floor occupant was able to escape by jumping out of his third floor bedroom window, he sustained a broke ankle and broken arm.

Mary Elizabeth Kennedy, who was living on the second floor at the time, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her burns, she later succumbed to her injuries and died on January 22, 2020.

After a joint investigation between the Maryland State Fire Marshall, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosions, and the Harford County Sheriff's Office, Hodge was arrested.

“This tragedy shocked our Harford County community,” said Albert Peisinger, State's Attorney for Harford County. “It is my hope that this verdict is a first step towards healing for the surviving victims and the families of those who lost loved ones.”

Hodge faces up to four life sentences plus 60 years.

