62-year-old Georgia man stabbed in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Deputies in Harford County are investigating an incident where a Georgia man is recovering after being stabbed.

On Oct. 3, around 2:24 p.m., deputies were informed of a walk-in stabbing victim at Harford Memorial Hospital. The victim was identified as 62-year-old Tommy Gene Boone, of Hoschton, Georgia.

He was suffering from non-fatal stab wounds to his upper body and was released from the hospital later that evening.

Police say Boone got into an argument with a person he knew in the parking lot of the Riverside Shopping Center.

During the argument, Boone was stabbed. The suspect fled the area and Boone drove himself to Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff's Office of Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5442.