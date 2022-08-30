Watch Now
62-year-old crashed into two townhomes Monday afternoon, car engulfed in flames

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 8:13 PM, Aug 29, 2022
GAITHERSBURG, Md.  — The Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a vehicle crash that damaged two houses in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Dr. in Gaithersburg.

Around 2:48 p.m., Gaithersburg Police along with Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a traffic collision.

Police found that the driver of a 2016 white BMW was traveling southbound on Orchard Ridge Dr., when he crossed over the center median.

When it left the road, it was engulfed in flames and damaged both residences. At this time, police are unsure why he left the road.

The 62-year-old driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.

