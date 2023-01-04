61-year-old seriously injured after being struck by car in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police are investigating the circumstances behind a pedestrian being struck in Annapolis on December 30.

Officers responded to the area of Chesapeake Avenue and State Street for the reports.

When they arrived, they located a 61-year-old suffering from serious injuries. The victim was airlifted to a trauma center where he is listed to be in critical condition.

According to police, evidence suggested that the vehicle that the striking vehicle, who failed to remain on scene, may be a Ford.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Officer Dekowsky at dmdekowsky@annapolis.gov