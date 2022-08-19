8 townhomes affected by fire in Cecil County

An afternoon fire that started on a deck in Cecil County destroyed two townhomes and damaged six others, said the Maryland State Fire Marshal's office.

The fire was reported at 4:44 p.m. Aug. 18 on Whitetail Way in the Elkton area, by the Delaware line.

It ultimately caused an estimated $750,000 in damage. The cause remains under investigation.

About 50 firefighters spent 45 minutes working to control the blaze, which began on a deck of one of the townhomes.

Two homes were directly affected, and six others suffered minor radiant heat damage.

No one was reported injured. Five people were displaced, and are being assisted by the Red Cross and family.