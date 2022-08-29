59-year-old man killed after car crash in Jessup

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 59-year-old man Monday afternoon.

Ivan Claude Merrill Jr. was traveling south on Route 1 approaching Route 32 when his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado left the road for an unknown reason.

His car came to a final rest in a wooded drainage area.

Merrill was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the Howard County General Hospital.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

A portion of Route 1 south was closed for about three hours.