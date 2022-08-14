50 years of The Dome: Where Baltimore basketball legends left their mark

BALTIMORE — Baltimore basketball legends played under The Dome in East Baltimore.

Painted on the wall, it says “Here, rep is earned.”

It has been home to some of the greatest recreational games in the history of the City.

"I don’t care where you played at in this town – the East, West, North – you made your bones here," said Keith Goodie. "If you didn’t do it at The Dome, you wasn’t official.

The Dome, which was recently named after longtime St. Frances Coach William Williams, is celebrating its Golden Anniversary – 50 years strong.

The Dome is an outdoor basketball court that was built in 1971. But it really got going in 1972.

On Saturday, a fundraiser was held at The Dome. Community members reminisced about the golden days, games were played and the goal was to provide more memories for another 50+ years.

"We used to ride down here on our bikes to see some of the best legends to ever play the game," Greg Branch said. "This used to be like a free event, and it is a way to come back and give back to the city."

"This is an annual event we do call 'the Legends Game.' We also mix in the high school kids," said Dwayne Wood. "It’s a community event. We come up with something positive where we haven’t seen people in a long time and show support."

It’s where many basketball greats from Baltimore made their names.

It is where the greatest Baltimore basketball stars left their mark, including several NBA pro basketball players.

You’ve heard of Carmelo Anthony, Sam Cassell, Muggsy Bogues, Reggie Lewis and Reggie Williams – all Baltimore basketball legends who played in the NBA – they competed in The Dome.

Other Baltimore greats, who didn’t make it in the NBA, shined in The Dome, including Michael Lloyd, Kwame Evans, Donta Bright, Mark Karcher, Shawnta Rogers, "Stink" Morris, Bootsy Thornton and Johnny Helmsley.

"It’s like a reunion where everybody gets back together, reminisce on stories of playing ball, and watching the who’s who of Baltimore basketball," Goodie said. "This is something we look forward to."

