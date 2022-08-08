50-year-old woman in grave condition after double shooting on Sunday

BALTIMORE — A 50-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were both injured in a double shooting Sunday night.

Baltimore Police confirm the two were mother and son.

Around 10:51 p.m. on Sunday night, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Poplar Grove Street.

When they arrived, they found the 25-year-old and 50-year-old both suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, both remain in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.