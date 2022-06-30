Watch Now
$50,000 reward offered for arrest of mail truck carjacking suspect

A mail truck moves down a street Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Fox Point, Wis. Facing public pressure and state lawsuits, the Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
COLUMBIA, Md. — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a person who carjacked a mail carrier in Howard County.

Police said a mail carrier was delivering mail when a man showed her a handgun and took her keys in the 10700 block of Little Patuxent Parkway. The man took off and has yet to be seen.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on June 21 in Columbia.

Police are looking for a Black male, about 50 to 60 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing from 200 to 225 pounds. He has medium skin tone with short black and gray hair. He was wearing a beige jacket, beige shorts, blue tennis shorts and a blue neck gaiter that covered his face.

Officers said no was was injured.

If you have information, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

