$50,000 reward offered for arrest of mail truck carjacking suspect

COLUMBIA, Md. — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a person who carjacked a mail carrier in Howard County.
Police said a mail carrier was delivering mail when a man showed her a handgun and took her keys in the 10700 block of Little Patuxent Parkway. The man took off and has yet to be seen.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. on June 21 in Columbia.
Police are looking for a Black male, about 50 to 60 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing from 200 to 225 pounds. He has medium skin tone with short black and gray hair. He was wearing a beige jacket, beige shorts, blue tennis shorts and a blue neck gaiter that covered his face.
Officers said no was was injured.
If you have information, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.