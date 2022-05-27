Watch
$50,000 REWARD: Mail carrier robbed Wednesday afternoon in Crofton

Posted at 5:43 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 17:43:54-04

CROFTON, Md. — A mail carrier was robbed Wednesday afternoon in a Crofton townhome community, and police are now offering a $50,000 reward to find the suspects.

It happened at about 1:10 p.m. May 25 on Mara Vista Court, said Anne Arundel County police.

The suspects in the armed robbery wore ski masks and were driving a Jeep Cherokee with tinted vehicles and a Washington, D.C. license plate. The vehicle was dark blue and was described as a 1999 or 2000 Cherokee.

Police say the public should not try to apprehend the suspects themselves. Anyone with information should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, say "law enforcement," and reference case No. 3739206. All information will be kept confidential.

