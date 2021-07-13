5-year-old Ailani Myers heads to California in hopes of life saving treatment

BALTIMORE — Five-year-old Ailani Myers is headed to California for what hopefully will be a life saving treatment.

Family and friends gathered Tuesday at Martin State Airport to give her a proper send off.

Ailani is battling leukemia for a third time. WMAR-2 News told her story back in April.

"Get outta here cancer!": Warrior princess battling leukemia turns 5

She was first diagnosed at just 2-years-old, after feeling ill during a family trip to Texas in 2019.

Following endless procedures including blood transfusions, spinal taps, steroid treatments, and chemotherapy, Ailani was transferred to Johns Hopkins Children's Hospital in Baltimore.

There, her oncology team recommended a bone marrow transplant.

Ailani's chances for a match weren't real good.

So her father, a Chief Warrant Officer in the Navy, ended up being the donor.

For over a year Ailani responded well and had only three rounds left of chemo to go.

Unfortunately the cancer would come back.

Doctors prescribed her CAR-T Therapy which allows someone to donate their own healthy cells to themselves.

That lasted only a little while.

So here Ailani is now, still fighting never losing hope.

Aero Angel is providing her family a free flight from Baltimore to Palo Alto.

If interested in potentially donating to a transplant patient, Be The Match Registry provides a free DNA analysis that enables doctors to identify a match.

