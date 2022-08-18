5 sentenced for running unlicensed assisted living facilities in Baltimore area

Five people who ran unlicensed assisted living facilities around the Baltimore area have been sentenced by the Maryland Attorney General, with the latest operator being sentenced today.

An investigation was launched in 2015 into Neiswanger Management Services, LLC, which ran five nursing homes throughout Maryland and was found to have been illegally discharging their nursing-home patients to unlicensed assisted living facilities and homeless shelters, according to a press release.

The investigation discovered financial exploitation of disabled residents, evidence of abuse and neglect, overcrowded homes, and deplorable living conditions in some cases, including bed bugs and mice.

Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a statement:

“These individuals contributed to the abuse, neglect, and deplorable living conditions suffered by many vulnerable adults, including NMS’s former patients. We hope that these prosecutions send a clear message to others who are charged with the care of vulnerable members of our community that our office will not tolerate financial or physical abuse of our neighbors and family members.”

The latest to be sentenced was Troy Desante Brown, 47, who was sentenced to 10 years in jail with all but time served suspended. He was sentenced for felony theft and was ordered to pay $19,379.09 in restitution.

Other people who were sentenced earlier include:

-Dawn Antoinette Daniels, 52, of Baltimore, who pleaded guilty to operating an unlicensed assisted living facility and public assistance fraud

-Sharon Prunella Isaac, 54, of Baltimore, who pleaded guilty to operating an unlicensed assisted living facility, first-degree neglect of a vulnerable adult, exploiting a vulnerable adult, felony theft, and public assistance fraud

-Keisha Latonya Coates, 56, of Reisterstown, who pleaded guilty to theft scheme and identity fraud

-Barbara Jean Parker, 63, of Baltimore, who pleaded guilty to exploiting a vulnerable adult, felony theft, and filing a false tax return

NMS also settled with the state in 2018 for $2.2 million, and agreed to stop running nursing facilities.

