5,500 jobs added in Maryland in August

Maryland is hiring!

According to preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Maryland added 5,500 jobs.

Despite the new jobs, Maryland's unemployment rate increased to 4.3% in August. Unemployment was a 3.9% in July.

The increase is because 13,400 individuals, many of whom left the labor force during the pandemic, began looking for work again.

Compared to August 2021, Maryland jobs are up by 72,400, an over-the-year increase of 2.7%.

The Manufacturing sector continues to trend upward and now employs more workers than before the pandemic. The trade, transportation, and utility sectors are also experiencing growth, but the leisure and hospitality sectors decreased by 100 jobs.

