$5,000 reward offered for information after pedestrian fatally struck by Jeep in Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information in identifying a white Jeep Wrangler believed to have been used to fatally strike a pedestrian in Ellicott City.

Howard County police shared a video of the suspected car involved.

#HoCoPolice are asking for the public’s help in identifying a white Jeep Wrangler that struck and killed a pedestrian in Ellicott City on Sunday, June 5 at 11:07 p.m. Investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information. Full news release: https://t.co/YPw1Pmp35a pic.twitter.com/dQ9TCqwT0Z — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) June 9, 2022

Officers said the body of 54-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick was found on the side of Old Frederick Road near Weatherstone Drive around 8 a.m. Monday, June 6.

Investigators believe Fitzpatrick was struck and killed around 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 5 when he was walking alongside or in the travel portion of the roadway.

Officers received video from a nearby home showing the white Jeep Wrangler near the scene. A piece of the Jeep's white fender was found close to the scene.

Anyone with information or doorbell video in the area is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

