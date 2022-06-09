Watch
$5,000 reward offered for information after pedestrian fatally struck by Jeep in Ellicott City

Police looking to ID driver involved in deadly Ellicott City crash
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jun 09, 2022
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information in identifying a white Jeep Wrangler believed to have been used to fatally strike a pedestrian in Ellicott City.

Howard County police shared a video of the suspected car involved.

Officers said the body of 54-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick was found on the side of Old Frederick Road near Weatherstone Drive around 8 a.m. Monday, June 6.

Investigators believe Fitzpatrick was struck and killed around 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 5 when he was walking alongside or in the travel portion of the roadway.

Officers received video from a nearby home showing the white Jeep Wrangler near the scene. A piece of the Jeep's white fender was found close to the scene.

Anyone with information or doorbell video in the area is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

