BALTIMORE — Metro Crime Stoppers are offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a double shooting that happened on Oct. 14.

Around 9:33 p.m., two men, ages 27 and 42, were shot in the 800 block of Harford Court.

Both men are expected to be fine.

Anyone who knows the suspect pictured below is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers.