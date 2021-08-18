43-year-old Frederick woman charged with rape of a 14-year-old boy

FREDERICK, Md. — A 43-year-old Frederick woman has been charged with the rape of a 14-year-old boy along which detectives learned took place over the course of the last year.

According to Frederick Police, in July 2021, they were contacted by a local doctor’s office about a possible "sexual relationship" with the woman and the teen.

Detective determined over the course of the last year, Evelyn Gomez Gutierrez had intercourse with the boy on several occasions.

She was charged with two counts of Second-Degree Rape and two counts of Third-Degree Sex Offense.

On August 17, Evelyn Gomez Gutierrez was placed under arrest and transported to the Frederick County Adult Center for processing.