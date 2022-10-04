$43.1 million contract to be awarded to Chesapeake Bay islands restoration

BALTIMORE — More money will be coming to help restore the Chesapeake Bay.

On Thursday, Maryland senators will announce $43.1M contract award to Coastal Design & Construction from Gloucester, Virginia.

The money will be used for construction of the $4 billion ecosystem restoration project, consisting of the islands of James and Barren in western Dorchester County, Maryland.

The project is focused on restoring and expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged materials.

The announcement will take place at 2 p.m.