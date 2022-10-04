Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

$43.1 million contract to be awarded to Chesapeake Bay islands restoration

Chesapeake Bay improving but challenges remain
Courtesy of MarylandReporter.com
Chesapeake Bay improving but challenges remain
Posted at 4:54 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 04:54:42-04

BALTIMORE — More money will be coming to help restore the Chesapeake Bay.

On Thursday, Maryland senators will announce $43.1M contract award to Coastal Design & Construction from Gloucester, Virginia.

The money will be used for construction of the $4 billion ecosystem restoration project, consisting of the islands of James and Barren in western Dorchester County, Maryland.

The project is focused on restoring and expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged materials.

The announcement will take place at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019