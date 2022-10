SPARROWS POINT, Md. — Kaleb Smith, 40, was killed after being involved in a crash Sunday morning in Sparrows Point.

Around 4:00 a.m., a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling on an access road towards Wharf Road.

The Pathfinder struck the bridge abutment for Wharf Road at a high rate of speed.

As a result of the crash, Smith was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

This investigation is still ongoing.