4-year-old girl dies after becoming trapped underneath hay tractor at farm in Rising Sun

RISING SUN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating how a 4-year-old girl died after becoming trapped underneath a hay bail tractor.

It happened just before 9pm Wednesday at a farm in the 700-block of Barnes Corner Road in Rising Sun.

Police say the girl lived at the property and was found pinned under the tractor inside a barn there.

Investigators are looking into how and why the farm equipment malfunctioned.

An autopsy is expected to be completed at the Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore on Thursday.

