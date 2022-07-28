4 new speed cameras launching in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Four new speed cameras will go into effect next month in Baltimore City school zones.

The city's transportation department announced that citations will begin on or about Aug. 8 for speeding in the following locations:



3000-3300 blocks Edmondson Avenue – Alexander Hamilton Elementary School and Mary E. Rodman Elementary School

3400-3500 blocks E. Northern Parkway – The Maryland School for the Blind and Glenmount Elementary/Middle School

3100-3800 blocks Gwynns Falls Parkway – Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School, KIPP Baltimore, Edgewood Elementary School and Gwynns Falls Elementary/Middle School

3100-3500 blocks Auchentoroly Terrace – Frederick Douglas High School

The speed cameras will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, throughout the year.

Drivers who exceed the speed limit by at least 12 miles will be fined $40.

To learn more about Baltimore’s speed camera program visit: https://transportation.baltimorecity.gov/atvesprogram