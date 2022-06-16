4 injured in Cecil County stabbing

NORTH EAST, Md. — Four people were stabbed in an incident in North East, Cecil County, last night, said Maryland State Police. The suspect remains at large, but police said they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

The stabbing happened in the area of Lakeside Drive and Victoria Court just before 11:30 p.m., in a mobile home community.

Troopers found two men on the ground who had apparently been stabbed. The incident began after an argument at a nearby home. Police also recovered evidence from the scene including a bat, two knives, a BB handgun and related clothing.

One of the victims - 27-year-old Zachary Guy of Orchard Beach in Anne Arundel County - was flown by Medevac helicopter to Shock Trauma.

The three other victims - Michael Fuller, 23, of Bear, Del.; Glenn Miller Jr., 39, of North East; and James Vandergrift, II, 25, of Havre De Grace, Harford County - were taken to Christiana Hospital.

The investigation continues.