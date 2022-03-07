4 Baltimore-area women charged with stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Four Baltimore-area women have been charged with stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach.

Delaware State Police said they arrested Antonia Risby, 26, of Baltimore; Adaja Cozart, 24, of Middle River; Jasmin Burgess, 21, of Gwynn Oak; and Cemone Massenberg, 25, of Baltimore.

Police pulled over the black Infiniti sedan they were in, at about 2:41 p.m. March 5, in the parking lot of Bayside Outlets. The sedan's rear license plate was covered with paper.

The suspects were found to have shoplifting tools, and numerous empty shopping bags from various stores were found in the car.