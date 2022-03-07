Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

4 Baltimore-area women charged with stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise in Rehoboth Beach

People arrested for violating isolation orders in Florida will get no bond pending first appearance
File
People arrested for violating isolation orders in Florida will get no bond pending first appearance
Posted at 5:56 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 18:04:26-05

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Four Baltimore-area women have been charged with stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach.

Delaware State Police said they arrested Antonia Risby, 26, of Baltimore; Adaja Cozart, 24, of Middle River; Jasmin Burgess, 21, of Gwynn Oak; and Cemone Massenberg, 25, of Baltimore.

Baltimore-area women charged in major shoplifting case
Baltimore-area women charged in major shoplifting case

Police pulled over the black Infiniti sedan they were in, at about 2:41 p.m. March 5, in the parking lot of Bayside Outlets. The sedan's rear license plate was covered with paper.

The suspects were found to have shoplifting tools, and numerous empty shopping bags from various stores were found in the car.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019