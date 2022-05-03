$4,000 REWARD: Suspect shot teen on Greenmount Friday afternoon

BALTIMORE — Detectives are offering a $4,000 reward and have released surveillance photos of an armed suspect who shot a teenager on Greenmount Avenue in Baltimore Friday afternoon.

The 17-year-old victim was seriously injured in the attack, which happened at 3:34 p.m. on Greenmount near East Biddle.

The photos show the suspect running with what appears to be a gun in his hand.

Metro Crime Stoopers of Maryland said the suspect is believed to frequent the area, and they're asking the public to help find the suspect.

Residents can make an anonymous tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP for a reward up to $4,000.