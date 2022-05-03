Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

$4,000 REWARD: Suspect shot teen on Greenmount Friday afternoon

Surveillance footage of suspect
Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland
Surveillance footage of suspect<br/>
Surveillance footage of suspect
Posted at 2:18 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 14:18:26-04

BALTIMORE — Detectives are offering a $4,000 reward and have released surveillance photos of an armed suspect who shot a teenager on Greenmount Avenue in Baltimore Friday afternoon.

The 17-year-old victim was seriously injured in the attack, which happened at 3:34 p.m. on Greenmount near East Biddle.

The photos show the suspect running with what appears to be a gun in his hand.

Metro Crime Stoopers of Maryland said the suspect is believed to frequent the area, and they're asking the public to help find the suspect.

Residents can make an anonymous tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP for a reward up to $4,000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019