BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police need your help identifying two suspects believed responsible for a double shooting in East Baltimore back in May.

On May 23, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old male were shot in the 2300 block of Harford Road.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $4,000 for the identity of these suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.